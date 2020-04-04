Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott returned? These photos seem to confirm this

Are increasingly strong rumours that began several months ago and that ensure that the expected reconciliation of love between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott it could be a reality…

‘They are still separated, but have already started having conversations about getting back together. They both know that it is inevitable, just needed a breather to solve some of its problems’, I recently explained a source close to the former couple to E! News a few weeks ago and said that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were on the point of returning.

‘Want it to work and have expressed that they miss and still love’, he said the same informant to E! News.

The evidence that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott returned

1. Your attendance at an after-party of the Oscars 2020

In the company of Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, the parents of Stormi Webster arrived together in a limousine to the exclusive party that Beyoncé and Jay-Z offered after the academy awards 2020. And, according to witnesses who were at the same event, Kylie and Travis had a very loving attitude and not stopped to exchange smiles and signs of complicity.

2. Your romantic Valentine’s day

Everything points to that Travis Scott prepared a great celebration of Valentine’s day to Kylie Jenner, few weeks ago, as the famed entrepreneur, showed in Instagram that someone has filled her house with sunflowers (her favorite flower) and organized a romantic dinner for two, with lighting and very special, in a corner of your home.