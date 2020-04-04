Avengers: Endgame | Scarlett Johansson reveals that he had “dementors” in the original death of Black Widow

We are less than two months for the new film from Marvel Studios to hit theaters, this is Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, and fortunately for fans has not even been delayed by the fault of the coronavirus. In the film we see the Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, on a mission to his homeland, Russia, but this is a prequel of Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, because as you all know in the Avengers: Endgame – 95% of the Russian spy, he lost his life. However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johansson revealed that the original version of his death would be terrifying.

You may also be interested in: Black Widow could raise up to US$ 130 million during its first weekend, despite the coronavirus

In the official version of cinema, Black Widow, and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) go to the planet Vormir to get the Gem of the Soul, which requires a sacrifice to change it. The two Avengers fight to decide who will be the one that ends dead, and your life to save the entire universe, and at the end the heroine is sacrificed in order to give an opportunity to Hawkeye comes back to see his family.

Before that version was created in the reshoots, we would see a confrontation between the two characters and the army of Thanos, who would go on to Vormir to stop them. A video leaked on the Internet showed us how Black Widow was badly hurt by the forces of the villain and throwing it into the void with his last breath. Now, the actress revealed that at some point we would see creatures described as being very similar to the dementors, which as many will remember, are those beings of spectral that appear in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – 91%, and other installments of the franchise:

I thought: ‘The parents will never forgive us for how we see these creatures’. We wanted to leave [a la audiencia] with the weight of that loss and the shock of it.

We also recommend: Harry Potter: actor Stranger Things could star in a prequel to Voldemort

At the end both the directors and the actress agreed to do the death of Black Widow for a time spooky and full of action was not the best, so they opted for the emotional conversation between her and her friend Avenger. It would be interesting for Marvel to make public the images of the characters described by Johansson as “an army of creatures type dementors”. The closest thing we saw was the Red Skull, the villain of Captain America: The first avenger – 79% that ended up become the guardian of the Gem of the Soul; when he appeared, floating and covered by a robe torn asunder, without a doubt, we reminded him of the dementors from Harry Potter.

Avengers: Endgame she was able to overcome almost all of the records at the box office existing and became the highest grossing movie of all time, with nearly$2.8 billion worldwide. The tape was the conclusion of 11 years of a movie universe that has conquered the hearts of millions.

A feature film dedicated to Black Widow is something that Marvel fans have been asking for a long time, and how much time it took to reach has been criticized by some as a result of male chauvinism in the company. Johansson, however, believes there is no better time for the arrival of this film, as stated in the aforementioned interview:

To anyone who said to me: ‘Oh, this should have happened five or ten years’, it seems to me that it would not have been so substantial. Simply we would not have been able to do it. This movie is happening now as a result of what is happening in the zeitgeist, and I think that is great.

Don’t go without reading: Scarlett Johansson: her best films according to critics in the

Black Widow it is directed by Cate Shortland and will show us the first family of the Avenger, composed by Red Guardian/Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz).