Awesome! Khloé Kardashian highlighted her strength in front of the mirror and collapsed Instagram

Khloé Kardashian it has been one of the celebrities most active of Instagram, which has more than 107 million fans, setting trends with every publication.

From the social network of the polaroid, the socialite of 35 years documents his day-to-day, including the time he dedicated to his daughter, to his sisters or to their projects.

Related News

A few weeks ago, the star of Keeping up with the Kardashian caused a sensation by posting her new look, which added a few extensions to roses in your hair.

The hairstyle was made by a series of braids that ended with her mane disheveled. To wear, the ex-wife of Lamar Odom he took a series of photos from different angles.

In the photo caption, Khloé he wrote: love: forever, using some emojis of clouds. As a costume he decided on a tight white t shirt and some jeans, which he completed with a simple makeup.

The star american photographed in the bathroom, with the help of the mirror of the room, so I was able to capture all of your outlined figure.

The mailing exceeded the 1.4 million likes and received hundreds of comments that praised the singular style of the businesswoman pants, which makes it stand out.