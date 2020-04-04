Blac Chyna accuses Rob Kardashian of cause SERIOUS burns to your daughter

Blac Chyna accuses Rob Kardashian of cause SERIOUS burns on her daughter/Photo: In touch Weekly

The model Blac Chyna 31-year-old is very angry and ready to sue his ex-partner Rob Kardashianfor allegedly being responsible for their daughter of 3 years, Dream Kardashian has suffered two severe burns of first and second degree in the leg when he was in the care of the entrepreneur and socialite of 33 years.

According to a Page Six, the lawyer Blac ChynaLynne Ciani, is talking with Rob Kardashian and their attorneys to clarify this issue. According to the prosecutor, the small Dream Kardashian has suffered two severe burns on the leg, one of the first grade and the other second.

Blac Chyna he told his lawyer that Dream came with these injuries to your house after having spent time with his father, the brother of Kim Kardashian. Remember that Rob and Angela Renée White, better known as Blac Chyna, is separated from almost three years ago, the little time that he came to the small Dream.

The accident of Dream Kardashian

According to the lawyer, Lynne Ciani, Dream some weeks ago came to his mother’s house with a first-degree burn on the leg; when Blac Chyna questioned about this Robshe said it was an accident and would never happen again. However, this month the little 3 years old again came with a burn injury in your body.

On this occasion, the entrepreneur Rob Kardashian at first he denied that his daughter was injured while under your care. However, a few days after the nanny who takes care to Dream in the house of Robert was the one that confirmed that the small itself had burned in the house of Rob with a hot bulb.

When Blac Chyna took to the hospital to Dream Kardashian, the doctor told him that on this occasion the serious injury was a second-degree burn. Therefore, the american model is already planning a lawsuit against Rob Kardashian for not knowing how to take care of her daughter and exposing her to the danger.

However, the member of the clan Kardashian-Jenner stated that he is very worried about his daughter, and that in reality, the person who puts at risk to the small Dream is Blac Chynaas Rob says that she is not a good mother.