Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Maddox is not considered the son of the ex of Jennifer Aniston by strong fight with the actor | eint | Shows

After that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decide to terminate their marriage, the actor Hollywood has been affected by the estrangement with her children, especially the eldest, Maddox, with whom he has a relationship strained.

The actor Once Upon a time in Hollywood has tried to reach out to them and share more moments together, especially with your son Maddoxwith whom she has a strained relationship due to a painful incident between them.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Maddox

In 2016, when the couple split, it was stated that an incident occurred between the protagonist of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Maddox during a flight in the private plane of the family with a destination to Los Angeles.

In their time a source revealed to the magazine People that the actor was drunk when he argued with Angelina Jolie: “There was a discussion of parent-child that are not handled in the correct manner and escalated more than it should”.

Then, the close circle of the artist denied that he ever hit his son, as several media outlets were claiming. However, this altercation would have broken the relationship between the actor and his son Maddox until the day of today.

A source of Us Weekly said the boy, who was adopted by Angelina Jolie in 2002 in Cambodia and four years later by Brad Pitt, is close to his mother, but did not feel the same about your father.

“Maddox doesn’t really see himself as the son of Brad” confessed the source.

The source also said that although Maddox has a “certain resentment” toward Brad Pitt , is also a teenager who wants independence.

What think Maddox about Brad Pitt?

The adopted son of the actor and Angelina Jolie gave to understand to a ‘paparazzi’ that I addressed, that you do not want to talk about his father. According to the media Whothe young man evaded the topic.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox

“I don’t know any of that, I don’t know what is going on. What has to happen, will happen,” said Maddox in another time, in a video obtained by the magazine In Touch Weekly.

Brad Pitt dedicates academy award to his children

Brad Pitt received an Oscar for best supporting actor. Photo: AFP

In the last edition of the Oscar Awards, the actor Brad Pitt he dedicated the trophy to his children that he had and adopted with Angelina Jolie. “For my children, I adore them,” said the artist and director of films.

Do Brad Pitt and their son Maddox take 3 years without talking?

The poor relation of Brad Pitt and his son Maddox it would take three years without finding a solution or approach. The last Christmas in 2019, an international environment ensured that Maddox, Pax and Zahara do not go to your father, so that ended all hopes of a reconciliation.

And is that three years ago, the former spouse of famous actors decided to split and started divorce proceedings. For its part, Maddox he entered the university and walked away more than Brad Pitt.

The bad relationship of Brad Pitt and his son Maddox would take three years without finding a solution.

Brad Pitt celebrated its 56 years without Maddox

According to international media, Brad Pitt celebrated its 56 years, the last 18 of December of 2019, without the company of his son Maddox. The famous actor received their little Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, as reported by international media.

Brad Pitt celebrated its 56 years, the last 18 of December of 2019, without the company of her son Maddox.

Brad Pitt looked to their son Maddox to ‘be reconciled’

The renowned artist was not presented in the awards BAFTA because he had the alternative of attempting to resolve the problems that passes through with your older child.

Brad Pitt and Maddox before separating.

The middle The Sun indicated, through one source, the 18-year-old gave an opportunity to his father to talk with him. In addition it was also indicated that it would have been Angelina Jolie who interceded for this meeting to happen.

“Being a parent is the most important thing in his life and would do anything to repair their relationship,” said the source.

How many children have Brad Pitt?

The famous actor has 6 children from his relationship with Angelina Jolie. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Brad Pitt and his family (Photo: duc manh/AFP)

The three children aged Brad Pitt are adopted and the last three are biological children.