Catherine Zeta-Jones posts a video dancing… what imitating Shakira?

Catherine Zeta-Jones is passing the quarantine with his family and a puppy with lots of energy. All get together to hang out in the living room… how to play the imitations? The wife of Michael Douglas has released a video in which comes out by moving the hip with pace and precision, however, ensures that no one could guess who I was imitating. It was without a doubt the queen of these movements: ¡Shakira! Disappointed with the poor result, he decided to publish his interpretation in networks, perhaps their fans should give the reason, perhaps to rise a little your self-esteem. Our verdict is clear: although it is difficult to imitate the queen of the hips… oh, Catherine has not done anything wrong!