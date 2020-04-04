Children of Brad Pitt: Vivienne Jolie Pitt is the clone of his father Brad Pitt, and this photo confirms it

Angelina Jolie it was captured recently shopping in Los Angeles, the city where she resides with her sons, and was accompanied by his youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie Pitt.

In the pictures, the teenager of 11 years, who is a twin along with his brother Knox, surprised the fans of their parents to be very changed and grown, so high that it surpassed the shoulders of Angelina.

How much it has grown Vivienne, the youngest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The girl was dressed in a pair of jeans and a blouse with long sleeves that he wore a rope that is fitted to the waist.

His hair was worn short, as almost always has been used and carried a few shopping bags to help your mom with the packages.

In the case of Angelina Jolie, wearing a dress very neutral, composed of a white dress and simple on top, a maxi coat on tone beige, using a pair of shoes nude in the feet.

But the fans of the family, in addition, pointed to the great resemblance that has Vivienne, with her father Brad Pitt: the profile of Instagram @keepingupwiththepitts compared a picture of Vivienne with one of his dad years ago, when I was younger and wearing a attire similar to denim.

“Mini Brad”, commented @maryantenna1988. “Looks a lot like her dad,” added @shiloh_joliep. “They are two drops of water,” agreed @bradpittspainofficial1.

“I love this photo, both are very beautiful,” said @martens535. “Totally in love with the outfit of Vivienne,” said @naomifreeman941.

Angelina Jolie has had to pause their work projects and be full time mothersince several weeks ago, their daughters Zahara and Shiloh were operated and have been recovering.

Recently, Jolie was captured along with Vivienne and Shiloh, who was walking with the help of a pair of crutches.

