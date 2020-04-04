Coronavirus USA | Taylor Swift saved to a record store in Nashville to go bankrupt | COVID-19 | USA | US | united States | NNDC Off Side

Taylor Swift put hands to the work to avoid a small record store should fail due to the quarantine that are living citizens in the united States to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The business, located in Nashville, the capital of the state of Tennessee, I was about to lay off his 10 employees and close then the mayor of that city, issued an order of social isolation that should be obeyed by all citizens.

When he learned what had happened, the singer made contact -through one of its representatives – with Doyle Davis, co-owner of the establishment that goes by the name “Grimey’s”, to know in what way he could help.

It is so Taylor Swift offered to take charge of the payroll and health insurance of employees. In declarations to the “Rolling Stones” the owner of the local said to be “amazed” by the noble gesture of the performer of “Lover”.

“I didn’t even know that she had located”, said the man. The store, which is also used as a small concert hall, has had a presence in Nashville for the past 20 years, working closely with record labels and local with many emerging artists.

“It is incredibly encouraging and totally surreal Taylor Swift has offered her help in a way just as significant. We are deeply grateful and we hope to re-open the shop soon. Thanks, Taylor, for your support so generous”, he said a worker from the local.

