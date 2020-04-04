Dua Lipa imitates this spectacular image of Beyoncé

About to launch ‘Future Nostalgia’ and in the middle of promoting her single ‘Physical’the singer Dua Lipa wanted to share in his account of Instagram a picture that becomes to demonstrate that it can be a preparer physical.

With the video for ‘Lets Get Physical ‘ Work Out’, Dua Lipa already taught us how to heat to his next album, and now the artist has been commissioned to reveal to his followers of Instagram that is also quite an expert in riding a bike.

A photo in which the artist looks spectacular has been the protagonist of your profile for several days. However, the star adopts a perched little improvised, as they quite remember to a photo already uploaded by the queen Beyoncé.

Dua Lipa and Beyoncé on a bike forks goldens, look a bodie that highlights your tipazo, and from a perspective very well chosen, you can see the beautiful legs of that can boast the two pop stars.

The british singer Dua Lipa released a promotional photo in your account of Instagram which will copy the photo of Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/3U8iHFlKWz — News Millenium (@VMillenium) March 15, 2020

Each with a different background have managed to cause the same impression on his fanswho have already been in charge of commenting on the resemblance of the photographs through their social networks.

The american rose photo the last day, January 9, wearing a look of IVY PARK for Adidas where she worked for its promotion, and the british two months after this, he wanted to imitate the snapshot, in your case, on a pink background and sporting a bodie yellow that form part of his collection of merchandising.

Leaving aside the controversy, what is certain is that the picture takes all the physical potential they both possessso , even though some insist on berating Dua an imitation of Beyoncé, nothing can be wrong by this amazing perched.