Dua Lipa is dubbed as the ‘princess of pop’ by Miley Cyrus

In the midst of a new edition of the live shows of Miley Cyrus from your account of Instagram, was invited as a special guest to Dua Lipa. Within the conversation between the two artists, Miley will not missed the opportunity to call her Princess of Pop, highlighting that he was a big fan of his songs.

A new program Bright minded with Dua Lipa, has made hundreds of fans of Miley Cyrus look as the singer shows his admiration for one of his colleagues. On this occasion, the singer of 27 years is headed to Dua to call her Princess of Pop.

Prior to presenting the program live, Miley referred to Dua Lipa as one of the representatives most significant pop, calling her princess. “I’m so happy to have you in my show, I’m clearly obsessed with your music and there is some other person that has told you this before,” said Cyrus.

Within the show, the interpreter of ‘Future nostalgia’ commented on how it was that he moved to London (England) at the age of 15 years, to start making music, which is what is devoted at the present.

Also, talked about various topics, how what they had felt the british of 24 years old when he moved from London to Kosovo, to return a few years later, making the adjustment to a new school had been a very complicated situation for her.

Dua Lipa is a british singer. It became internationally known thanks to his single ‘Be The One’ in 2015. In 2017 he touched the glory with his self-titled album and its hit single ‘New Rules’, which was number 1 in several charts and broke several records. Has been opening act of the musician Bruno Mars and the legendary band Coldplay.

