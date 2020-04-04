Eiza Gonzalez speaks better English than Thalia and Salma Hayek

Eiza Gonzalez once more he left Hollywood without speaking and it was not for the beauty that exudes each time they are in front of the cameras, but by the perfect English that called to perfection from years ago, proof of this was during his interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

It turns out that the mexican went to the legendary driver program to talk a little about the movie Bloodshot, in which he shares credits with Vin Diesel, but far from paying attention to the actress netizens compared his way ta fluent to speak the language.

And is that in the past Eiza had already come to the program where the surfers made it clear that neither Salma Hayeknor Thalia speaks better than her, leaving in clear that has everything to succeed in Hollywood where he has already performed in several movies.

“This is neither Salma nor Thalia or Paulina dominate the English Like it, perfect your English,” “That good English has Eiza, it has managed to overcome, chido for her”, “That good speaking English, it seems he was born there,” wrote to Eiza.

It is worth to mention that Eiza in addition to look for more opportunities on the big screen also it has done in love for a few months he was seen with actor Luke Braceyalthough she has not said anything about it.

