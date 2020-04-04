Eugenio Derbez makes a viral image of him to the side of Shakira

The actor and producer Eugenio Derbez, the father of Aislin, José Eduardo and Vadhir Derbez recalls on Instagram one of the great moments that have happened in your life and this is when it had the opportunity to live with the singer Shakira.

Eugenio Derbez, the star of such films as returns are Not accepted, produced one of his best #TBT on Instagram to remember one of their most important moments together with Shakira.

And after such publication, Eugenio Derbez cause a great uproar among their followers on Instagram and his followers celebrated it.

According to the same Derbez told in Instagram, it was the singer who asked him to take the photo together and that is one of the many great moments that you treasure in your life.

TBT of when you pre-order your photos and you find the day that Shakira asked me to take a picture with her… What?! Do not believe me?… Even the video looks like she is the one who gives me a kiss… don’t believe me? Or that the…”, writes Derbez.

In a few hours, this TBT (Throw Back Thursday) of Eugenio Derbez has managed to attract more than 500 thousand Likes and thousands of comments by their followers on Instagram.

Eugenio Derbez invited their fans to have a good time in quarantine

Derbez, one of the artists most followed on social networks, through these invited people to have a good time in these moments of isolation due to the pandemic by the coronavirus COVID-19.

Derbez, son of the deceased actress Silvia Derbez, check go your imagination and creativity and has proposed dynamic for his followers to have fun without leaving the house.

On Facebook and Instagram proposed, for example, that the public will imitate some of the scenes they like the best of “La Familia P. Luche”, one of their comedy programmes on television in which he acted with Consuelo Duval.