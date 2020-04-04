Glimpse Image Editor is a new fork of GIMP, free alternative to Photoshop

3

More known under the name of GIMP, the project The GNU Image Manipulation Program had the ambition to propose a solution that is open source and free to retouch a photograph. Today, a new fork — a new branch of development independently of GIMP has been started, under the name of Glimpse Image Editor. The purpose of the new software is simple : make the interface and the user interaction more convenient and more enjoyable.

A problem of name

The development of GIMP began in 1995, there are more than 20 years. It is also in this year that left the cult film Pulp Fiction Quentin Tarentino. It is precisely this movie that is adapted from the name of the software, and more particularly a scene considered shocking and violent. The word gimp is also used insultingly in the case of harassment in school, or to describe how offensive a person in situation of disability. Many complaints have been made to developers without that they would have liked to change anything, as the relay DPReview. For the developers of Glimpse, the new name siéra better in certain environments, especially in educational environments.