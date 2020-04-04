Glimpse Image Editor is a new fork of GIMP, free alternative to Photoshop

3
Open source software photo editing GIMP has received a new fork called Glimpse Image Editor. Always free, the new software which is opposed to the Adobe Photoshop must present an interface more enjoyable and accessible.
More known under the name of GIMP, the project The GNU Image Manipulation Program had the ambition to propose a solution that is open source and free to retouch a photograph. Today, a new fork — a new branch of development independently of GIMP has been started, under the name of Glimpse Image Editor. The purpose of the new software is simple : make the interface and the user interaction more convenient and more enjoyable.
A problem of name
The development of GIMP began in 1995, there are more than 20 years. It is also in this year that left the cult film Pulp Fiction Quentin Tarentino. It is precisely this movie that is adapted from the name of the software, and more particularly a scene considered shocking and violent. The word gimp is also used insultingly in the case of harassment in school, or to describe how offensive a person in situation of disability. Many complaints have been made to developers without that they would have liked to change anything, as the relay DPReview. For the developers of Glimpse, the new name siéra better in certain environments, especially in educational environments.
A development of the interface of GIMP to the point of death
But the project managers are fighting to have the name change as a single point of interest, even if this specific point is at the origin of the intention. In fact, the teams in charge of the interface of GIMP no longer met since 2012. An eternity in the world of development. The new project must be a carrier of a new breath of life powered by new ideas, but also with new financial means. The ambition in scope by the developers of the Glimpse is simple. The newcomer should be more enjoyable, simpler and more accessible for the user. The opposite is often criticised for GIMP.
For Windows or Linux, and macOS will follow
Glimpse is the beginning of his story, but with beautiful outlook. It intends to answer to the reproach often addressed to the world of the free from Linux : improve the interaction with the end user to make it less austere. So far, this work completely new questions on the sustainability of the project. In spite of everything, it is also one of the forces of the free world with the possibility to provide a new copy which, perhaps, will surpass its predecessor.
For more details on the project, the website of the publisher is complete with a frequently asked questions busy. Glimpse is now available for Windows 7 (at least) and for several distributions modern Linux. The development teams indicate that a version for macOS is planned, without giving a period of notice.