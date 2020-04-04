Heroines like Black Widow should be something more than “Batman heels”

MADRID, 14 Mar. (CulturaOcio) –

Scarlett Johansson is in the middle of promoting the last movie of the Marvel Universe, Black Widow, which will be the second tape marvelita starring a female character. And the actress has used interviews to claim the role that the superheroínas deserve in the film, alleging that it should be something more than “Batman with high heels”.

“I hope that this film will continue pushing beyond that limit, so that we can have more superheroínas that are inherently feminine and not just Batman with heels or whatever,” said the actress to Entertainment Weekly pointing out that the movie Black Widow is there thanks to the success of other tapes, such as Wonder Woman or Captain Marvel, and that “it would not have been as substantial if it had been done 10 years ago”.

The actress continued to explain that the strength of Black Widow as a character comes from, just that femininity. “You have a lot of emotional intelligence, which has allowed it to survive without superpowers,” he explained in the interview. Is someone who solves problems. Is a person pragmatic. I think that many of these qualities are inherently feminine.”

In the past, the policy staff of Johansson has been criticized for accepting roles that should have been reserved for another profile of an interpreter, as in the case of Ghost in the Shell, whose logical decision would have been to hire a an asian actor. Last November, also criticized the actress for showing your support of Woody Allen accused of child abuse.

Black widow will explore the past of the super spy Natasha Romanoff in a prequel set before the events of Infinity War. The handling and use of young women as weapons will no doubt be a central theme in the film, which hit theaters, if the pandemic coronavirus is not prevented, the next may 1.