Hobbs & Shaw) 2 can be present at the next team Fast and Furious

The next one Hobbs & Shaw) 2 it can present you with the next team Fast and the Furious. From the Fast and Furious 5: The River in 2011, the team have really embraced the idea of having a set of recurring characters. When you do this, the serial has formed its own team of “heroes” in the style of the Avengers , letting it fought with the MCU, and the other properties of the super-heroes at the box office. It has also proven to be an essential element for the continued evolution of the brand, transforming the Fast and the Furious for a franchise about racing cars, illegal street, in a collection of movies for incident, Suspense, espionage, spy films, and everything in between.

With Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, in the past year, the film was the first to step into the territory of action and comedy. A spin-off inspired by the scenes of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham together in Fast & Furious 7 and, especially, Fast and Furious 8the film was combined with the agent of the american, Luke Hobbs, Johnson, with the british man-of-Statham-turned-soldier, a mercenary, Deckard Shaw, on a mission to to save the world from a terrorist organization trying to calm down a super-virus that is very dangerous. Along the way, the pair received assistance from allies, both old and new, starting with his sister, Shaw, Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), is a field agent for the MI6, which brings up the plot to steal the virus until it turns into his / her own hand to keep you safe and secure.

The first one Hobbs & Shaw had a lot of construction in the world, to build a following, and including no fewer than four scenes in the end credits. Combined with the turnover of world in US $ 760,4 million at the box office, it came as a surprise as Johnson has confirmed that Hobbs & Shaw) 2 it is currently being developed for release at some point in the future. And as well, as Fast and Furious 5 he had, after the first four films in the Fast and the Furious, the sequel to the Hobbs & Shaw you already have a whole team of characters who can be brought together in an effective team.

In addition to Hobbs, Deckard and Hattie, the team of Hobbs & Shaw) 2 and may include Ryan Reynolds as a CIA agent in Victor, Left, and Kevin Hart, as an Air Marshal Dinkley, and Madame, M. de Eiza Gonzalez. Of the three, John is introduced for the first time in Hobbs, & Shaw, and recruits Hobbs for his mission, and had been working with the agent and ornery before. Although it initially may seem to be little more than comic relief, and a post-credits scene suggests that he is actually an extremely deadly and was able to break into a secret facility (the one that is home to another deadly virus), loaded to the gills with bad guys on his own account. The skills of Dinkley in the field has not yet been revealed, but it has proven to be a valuable asset; therefore, after getting to know Hobbs and Deckard in the first film, and he uses his connections in order to carry them out, and Hattie from the Ukraine to american Samoa, with a hat to save the day in the process. As for Lady M, and all I really know about her now is that she is a thief, a professional, and an ex-lover, Deckard. Even so, it’s easy to imagine her making it to the Hobbs, & Shaw, that She is to the team of Dominic Toretto , using their skills to serve a variety of purposes in the sequel.

Also, they are not the only characters who can help fill out the ranks of Hobbs & Shaw’s follow-up. The other post-credits scene from the first film to suggest Deckard and Hattie, taking her mother’s criminal (Helen Mirren) in the prison, and releasing it to appear in the Hobbs & Shaw, 2, after her role in the movie Fast and the Furious 9 in the next year or so . And speaking of parallels with the family of the Sun: the film is also presented by Cliff Curtis, who, as the brother of Hobbs, Jonah, who has the potential to improve the franchise, such as Tej from Hobbs, & Shaw). In short, all the pieces are there for the string that is to form the next team of the Fast and the Furious, and now he just needs to figure out the best way to use them.

