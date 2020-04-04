I could not hide! Reveal the secrets of Beyoncé to stay in shape

In each of his public appearances that makes Beyoncéshe looks amazing fashions shown on the red carpet or on top of the scenarios. But what more calls the attention of the cameramen is her beauty.

Likely, many agree to say that, at present, the famous singer it is one of the more attractive women in the world of the shows at the international level.

Related News

Up to now, there are many secrets that have Beyoncé to stay in shape. But with time, she herself was revealing some tips for staying in shape.

In the past few days, met some exercises that the successful singer made to stay. One of them are squats, which will give strength to his lower extremities.

On the other hand, the wife of Jay-Z added to his routine the Plié or Sumo Squat, which are movements that come from the ballet and consist of a combination of squats and a position of the classical dance.

But the interpreter of Single Ladies added the Lunges, another exercise is very effective to strengthen the muscles and consists of making movements similar to those above but with one leg.

Finally, the routine the entrepreneur complete with Bridge, an exercise that keeps you lie on your back placing your feet on the floor and keeping your knees bent. The movement should be done by raising the waist for 10 seconds. In each series of exercises the singer performs between 12 and 15 reps, which gives you such amazing results.