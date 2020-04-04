I don’t care about anything! Angelina Jolie in commission of a crime on the beach

Angelina Jolie turned 44 years old last 4th of June. The Hollywood star dedicated the greater part of her time to her role as the mother of their six children. The three biological children that he had next to Brad Pitt and their three adoptive children.

Days ago the ex of Brad Pitt was captured by paparazzi enjoying a day at the beach next to their small children.

In the shadow off-guard, could see the mom of Maddox, enjoying the outdoors and the sun and without any kind of concern about your physical.

Fans of the protagonist of Maleficent they were surprised in front of the nonchalant attitude of the actress, who seemed not to care show your figure as is.

Similarly, comparisons between the philanthropist american and Jennifer Aniston, also a former partner of Brad Pit, did not wait.

Various portals were commissioned to remark that Aniston, 6 years older than the protagonist of Tomb Raider, looks better now.

The sympathy for the former protagonist of Friends has always brought to Angelina several headaches. What is certain is that, at the time of the passage of time there are no rules or recipes. Real women, always. Bravo Angelina!