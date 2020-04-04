I see how they suffer Kylie, Kim and Kris! Not them… it Only waits for the tragedy!

The socialités must comply with the quarantine as the majority of mortals before the wave of infection by the coronavirus. Kim Kardashianthe most famous of the clan, received the visit of his mother Kris Jenner a few days ago. Just waiting to pass the worst, to stop the outbreak. For his part, the younger sister, Kylie Jenner he repeated that it is very boring in their house.

Kim he advised his followers to maintain the quarantine. You expressed it very serious and worried. After several days without leaving the house or receive guests, shared a video, and ate lunch with Kris. “This is the first day that I receive a visit from outside entering my house, is my mom,” he said.

It also clarified that abides by the social distancing. “We’re sitting (she and her mother) at a distance of 6 feet, having lunch together. We went for a walk at a distance and really made the difference, we just went to our garden,” said the entrepreneur.

The also owner, but the emporium of the makeup of the same name, Kyliewere shown in his account Instagram, referring to quarantine, emphasizing what boring is. This time he appeared without his daughter and with sportswear. A few days ago reported that his company will produce hand sanitizers.

Other beauty brands are doing the same thing, whose factories produce disinfectants. That way they also join the fight against the Covid-19.