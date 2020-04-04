I was in shock! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have added a new member to the family

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have impressed us with this incredible news, and is that seem to have added a new member to its family

Miley Cyrus if that knows to call our attention, and is that any place where comes the famous manages to capture the gaze of all present, because his personality is so witty and irreverent.

As we know the famous seceded from the amazing artist Liam Hemsworth, after discovering photos of her being unfaithful with a model, when they were on a beautiful yacht.

In the end, Miley Cyrus continues to be an artist who gives a lot to talk about, and now much more then that Cody Simpson announced the adoption of a tender and charming puppy who was placed by name: “Bo”

This news made many think of their fans, while others supported it 100%, and it is that apparently it is a fact that Miley Cyrus forgot all about the handsome actor.

On the other hand, we rejoice in the great way they have adopted the beautiful pup, who we know will be very happy next to these two famous.