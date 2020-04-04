Infidelity and love triangle: the painful separations of Jennifer Aniston and Laura Dern, which involved Angelina Jolie

What may have in common Laura Dern and Jennifer Aniston? Their careers do not seem to be very similar. The first acted in over 50 films but much less so in television. Daughter of actors, their first job in front of the cameras was seven years old. After more than four decades of career, newly-Sunday, 9 won his first Oscar. The second is the daughter of an actor not wanted it to be an actress, his great success did not get it on the big screen but on television. Although he never obtained, and he was not even nominated, for an Oscar is one of the most powerful women in the industry. A has two children that concern you, the other has no children and is not a concern. A measured 1,79; the other of 1.64. They are not friendly or appear in events together. No shared locker room or stepped onto the same stage. However, an invisible thread binds them, their partners were broken by the same woman: Angelina Jolie.