It is better without Miley! Liam Hemsworth more in love than ever. Your face says it all!

The love for the actor Liam Hemsworth it seems to come without warning, without waiting, free. After his sad separation from Miley Cyrus, Liam withdrew from the world of Hollywood, taking time with his family in Australia.

This summer he met Gabriella Brooks who without sorrows, or glories, they began a romance worthy of a romantic comedy. The interpreter of Gale in The Hunger Games it was found with a different form of love.

Away from the cameras, or walking fleeing from all, the actor of The last song and Brooks share quality time, this week they were passing very well in the sea.

Both the heartthrob of cinema as she showed her skills in the surf. They both get along very well and are low profile so that by the end he seems to have coincided fully with someone.

Let’s remember that Miley Cyrus and the australian had a very long relationship of 10 years and then married divorced 8 months, being one of the marriages shorter of Hollywood.

The little time of the separation, Hannan Montana started out with Cody Simpson, while the famous of 30 years he took refuge in his family. At that time a close friend said that everyone helped to keep him distracted and that Hemsworth did not mind what would come after.

Now, in calm the ex-husband of Cyrus enjoy the love of the natural and without reflectors above. With his girlfriend of 19 years of age enjoy reading and quiet walks on the beach. She described how it is a day together: “we Woke up with a cup of tea and a small for enjoyable reading on the balcony before walking to the beach for a swim. Then we go out on the boat to fish and do a little water skiing, followed by a picnic lunch on a remote beach.