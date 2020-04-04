It leaked! Look at the best moves of Shakira on the stage, What hips!

Shakira without a doubt the best artist of the moment

March 31, 2020 · 16:13 hs

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll better known as Shakira is a singer and songwriter, colombian, 43 years of age which was released on the big screen from a very early age.

Let us remember that the artist won a prize in her native country for having the rear of more beautiful of the time did you know? Without a doubt he deserves it.

Recently, we have found a video on Instagram that has left us amazed because we can see clearly how Shakira moves her hips without stopping on the stage.

What is most surprising is that from one moment to another pronounced its movements of hips along with his dancers and as expected, his fans did not hesitate to applaud.

Among the comments are: “this woman I love is truly an artist not as a new of today that do not project anything new or good, I love you.”