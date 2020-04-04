It’s impossible not to look! The photos most daring of Rihanna that were made viral in seconds

Rihanna continues to captivate the industry with his talent which has led it to be the trend in several areas, not only in the music, being one of the artists most admired in the world.

Since some years ago, the native of Barbados it has been positioned in the highest through his irreverent personality and his courage to keep innovating, regardless of what people say.

Related News

On Instagram gave the talk a few days ago when an account dedicated to the singer of “Umbrella” he recalled one of his best photo shoots.

On the postcards, Bad Girl Riri was photographed at the natural and with an effect without color, in a setting that simulated a gym, surprising their fans with their incredible beauty and ability to be placed in front of the camera.

Now that is concentrated in the category of makeup, the owner of Fenty Beauty still maintaining a contact with the press. In one of his most recent interviews he said that will not affect the bad reviews you’ve received throughout your career.

When I got to school, I always had the feeling that the children were not good. Maybe that was the way God prepared me for how my life would be. I don’t feel anything about the comments of the people, said the Grammy award-winning.

Internet users took the photo to congratulate the actress of Ocean’s 8 for all the triumphs you have achieved in your career, being an example for the new generations.