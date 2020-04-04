Jay-Z and Rihanna donate 2 billion to combat the coronavirus

The singer Rihanna and the rapper Jay-Z have wanted to put his granite of sand to fight against the pandemic coronavirus both in Los Angeles as in New York and will give a million dollar each one through their respective foundations.

The funds of the Foundation, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel, and the Foundation of Jay-Z Shawn Carter iran, in particular, to support the undocumented workers, the incarcerated, the indigent, the citizens of the third age and the children of the medical personnel that are fighting in both cities against the epidemic, in the united States has already infected more than 181 thousand people.

The money will be given directly to organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Coalition of New York Immigration Fund, the Mayor of Los Angeles and the Fund for Public Schools, as well as childcare services, food and school supplies for the children of the professionals in the health sector and the emergency services.

“In times of crisis, it is imperative that we unite as a community to make sure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, have access to basic needs: shelter, health, nutrition and education,” he said in a statement the mother of Jay-Z, Gloria Carter, who occupies the post of chief executive in the foundation of your child.

“The only way to overcome this pandemic is through love and action”, he added.

Last week, the Foundation Rihanna Clara Lionel also announced a donation of $ 5 million in grants to organizations working on the ground in the fight against the virus in the united States, the Caribbean and Africa.

The united states is the country that more cases of coronavirus recorded, amounting already to 181 thousand cases, while the epicentre of the pandemic in the nation is the city of New York with more than 40,000 cases, which in the case of The Angels amounts to 2 thousand 500.

