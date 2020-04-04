Jennifer Lawrence might be playing a villain in the MCU

Jennifer Lawrence could be in talks with Marvel Studios to join the Movie universe of Marvel (MCU), specifically for the long-awaited tape Thor: Love and Thunder to be directed by Taika Waititi, according to the site WGTC.

Lawrence it is best known for having played the junior versions Raven Darkholme / Mystique in the franchise X-Men produced by 20th Century Foxso who already has experience playing characters based on comics, in addition to give life to Katniss Everdeen in The hunger games and participate in the tapes as Winter’s Bone, Joy, Mother!, Red Sparrow and Passengers.

Now he could add another challenge to your career by joining one of the worlds film more successful as the MCU, sources close to the study indicate that offer him the role of the powerful sorceress asgardiana Amora/ The charming that tends to have a strong obsession with the god of thunder becoming one of their main enemy, although by the time the information should be taken as a rumor to not be confirmed or denied.

The fourth installment of Thor is part of the phase 4 of the MCUfor the time being is full of mysteries in the plot that you could follow even though it is a fact that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will have a key role to become the so-called The Migthy Thor in addition, it is unknown whether Odison (Chris Hemsworth) will retain its status of “Bro Thor” or you will have another transformation and if eventually, we could see the return of Loki in the film.

The world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for November of 2021, before Taika Waititi focus full time on the project will be recorded the tape Next Goal Wins starring Michael Fassbender.