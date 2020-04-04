Kendall Jenner Attacks Scott Disney: “This Parting With You Destroyed Kourtney!” [Photo]

Currently, she has good relations with Disick, mainly for the sake of joint care for three children. Both of them are also trying to shape their lives alongside new partners, although Scott, who is in a constant relationship with young Sofia Richie, is doing better in this field unexpectedly. Officially, Kourt likes 21-year-old, unofficially their relationship is quite tense.

The oldest of the sisters has recently experienced a strong identity crisis – at least this is how she presents herself to viewers in the latest reality show season. Kim and Khloe accuse Kourtney of being lazy, demanding, quarrelsome and do not know what she wants , and on the production plan, which she has been leaving for a long time, “introduces bad energy”. The situation escalated to such an extent that between Kim and Kourtney there were fights and challenges from fat d * p.

In the trailer of the next episode “With the camera at the Kardashians,” we have the opportunity to watch the discussion on the topic of Kourtney between Kendall, Khloe, and Scott. Jennerka assessed the situation as follows:

Kourtney is not particularly self-aware. He can’t sit down, think things over and come to the conclusion that she did something wrong, something collapsed.

It still plays the role of the victim, it’s always someone else’s fault. I am sorry about that because I do not know why it happened – added Khloe.

Kendall then gave her diagnosis, pointing to Disick sitting opposite.

I know how it happened. Honestly, I think it started with your breakup. It seems to me that this situation destroyed her mentally. I don’t think she can handle it completely – she judged.

Disick did not react to these revelations, looking down at the phone. In conversation with the producers, however, he took his ex-girlfriend to the defense.

I think Kourtney felt for a long time that nobody understood her. Many people think that she is not nice, but I know that she never has bad intentions, it is just sometimes difficult to see. I am convinced that she wants to live in good relations with everyone. Sometimes it just goes the opposite – he explained.