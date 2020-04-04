Kevin Hart reveals the time and poured the juice in the U — Day of Rio

Linda Hill on April 3, 150 2: 46 PM PDT In the midst of the pandemic, coronavirus, and Kevin Hart, has done so much to keep to himself and his fans entertained. The star carries all sorts of content on Instagram over the past two weeks, including a series in which he shares stories that people have never heard of it before. On 20 march, He also released one of the most incident-embarrassing in his life, including when he poured the juice on Beyonce. “BET you can’t publish it in a post on Instagram of a comic book, in which he told the story in detail. According to Hart, he poured the juice on Beyonce with Jay-Z, sitting next to him while he was on the road in the All-Star Weekend in Houston, Texas. While I was in the club’s busy, he asked Jay-Z if he wanted a drink, and when he held out his hand with a bowl, the pineapple juice poured out all over the place. Therefore, He said that Beyonce was the recipient of most of it, with the great majority of splashing all of the legs and the shoes. Jay-Z said it, then, “Kev, do you just pour the pineapple juice on their legs and shoes from my wife.” Later, He joked that if he offered to pay the $ 03 in the juice of a lemon spilled, because he didn’t have the money to replace the clothes, the face that Beyonce was wearing. “True story,” joked Kevin. As noted above, He has had many funny stories of her life in the past few weeks , in addition to appearing on television shows such as “Ellen”. However, due to the pandemic of coronaviruses, many of these productions have been shut down. The broadcasters have opted for a conversation in a video chat with celebrities, artists and influencers, not just to keep them occupied, but also for the entertainment of the audience. During his chat with Ellen, He joked that it wasn’t cutting my hair recently because her shop is closed at this time. However, there is a silver side on the story, including the grey-haired Kevin. The stand-up comedian said that he is really starting to like the look of grey hair. Looks like it might stay that way. Views of the post: 0