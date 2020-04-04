Kim and Kourtney Kardashian star in a physical altercation in the new season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”

What won Taylor Swift your dispute with the Kardashian-West? 2:39

(CNN) – Things took a dramatic turn in the premiere of season 18 of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

The spectators have been accustomed to the recurring fights between the sisters for years, but the situation reached a tipping point between Kim Kardashian and older sister Kourtney, leaving shocked fans.

It all started when Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall Jenner reasoned that Kylie Jenner was too sick to take a flight to Paris and attend a fashion show.

Kim said that, regardless of how ill you have been, you will always arrive to a work commitment.

“If I were on my deathbed, as I would go,” said Kim. “Mom is so accustomed to… that Khloe and I if we are sick… [Kourtney]you do not care about things,” he added.

And that’s when the tension went to another level.

“You act as if I don’t do nor wed***. You have this narrative in your mind. No, No, No, literally you jod*** if you are re-mention it,” replied Kourtney.

Then, Kourtney began to strike physically to Kim, and the dispute has only intensified after.

You can see for yourself in this video:

However, it seems that the altercation was forgotten.

Two weeks ago, Kim posted on Instagram a photo with Kourtney, in which dece: “you’re the bbq sauce of my sweet mustard @kourtneykardash”.