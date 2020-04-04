Kim Kardashian and other celebrities look natural in quarantine

Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Britney Spears, among other international celebrities, teaching in their social networks, how they look at home to be locked up and have your quarantine because of coronavirus COVID-19.

In her pajamas, casual wear, shorts, t-shirts and without a drop of makeup look other celebrities like Fernanda Castillo and Erik Elias, who in turn share with their fans how is it one of your day without leaving the house.

Kim Kardashian, for example, is the most happy in the world to be able to share with his sons in his home moments in which it serves their needs and play with them.

What are you all doing to entertain your children? As a family we are a social distancing but we need some fun ideas on what to do! Any suggestions would help!”, writes on Instagram.

Victoria and David Beckham, for his part, had the idea of making a tribute to the doctors and nurses, through a video with the family.

Happy to be able to meet this evening with all the country to thank the courageous health workers, and to the brilliant NHS who work tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19,” the ministry said on Twitter.

You may also be interested in: Kalimba puts in place to Thalia and Eiza Gonzalez by attacking AMLO

Fernanda Castillo, who has acted in soap operas such as Distilling Love, and the lord of The heavens, it shows what bella is wearing no make-up and a message proposing that people should have a positive attitude to the coronavirus.

Today, our attitude makes the difference, our attitude and stay home. If you can, please STAY AT HOME. Take care and watch over me”.

Erik Elias, a native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and who for 2019 participated in the tv series Betty in New York, shows in its networks a video which shows how the happens in your home.

So… As goes the running of the bulls? #quedateencasa”, questions on Instagram Erik, who has worked in other soap operas such as The color of passion and the series The Guzman.

Britney Spears, during her imprisonment in the house at the side of his family, chooses to share short reflections on life. “You try and stay strong and positive and show value. Keep your head up high, friends!”, points to the famous singer.

Christina Aguilera, for her part, shows how comfortable you will feel, and your home and looks in pants and writes:

A reminder that what we are doing for ourselves, our families, the elderly, the babies, our neighbors, patients, grandparents, parents, brothers…”.

You may be interested: Coronavirus in Mexico of the day

Christina Aguilera hits with his new look

In the past days, Christina Aguilera, who is 39 years of age, showed in Instagram new pictures of yours in which you see how it looks with a new look.

Many of her fans reacted by sending compliments and nice comments, but others criticized her strongly and said that it no longer looked as before.

That is not cared for and that you have already lost something of his youth, make him see the famous interpreter of themes, such as Lady Marmalade and forever you.