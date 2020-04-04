Kim Kardashian claims to love Tristan Thompson as a brother

Kim Kardashian reveals that go to the ex Khloe Kardashian as a brother, despite all the drama that was in the relationship.

There is nothing more that love between Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Yes, Kim and the basketball star have been fought in the past, but the owner of Skims has chosen to leave aside their feelings for the sake of her sister Khloé Kardashian and her niece, True Thompson.

Kim showed his maturity in the premiere of season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when you meet with the ex of her sister, who cheated with the ex best friend Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods.