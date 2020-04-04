Kim Kardashian joined the war between Kanye West and Taylor Swift

The world thought that the fight of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian against Taylor Swift I had already finished; however, they were all wrong. Then, after four years, the problems had a revival this past weekend.
All because a new video came to light and proved that Taylor Swift told the truth all the time, and those who bowed the were actually Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. In this recording you can see when West called the singer to give you a sample of a few lines of his song, “Famous.”.
During the call, the rapper was of the view that the letters were not to be interpreted in a negative way. “I don’t think that is bad” he told West. To which Taylor replied only to let her listen to it.
“Say umm, and what’s funny is that the first time I and my wife heard him said to me like: ‘do huh? Is too crazyblah, blah, blah’. And then when Ninja of Die Antwoord heard it said like : ‘oh my God, Kanye, this is very crazy! That’s why I love Kanye, blah, blah’. And now is the favorite line of my wife. Then I just wanted to tell you that before. Then it goes something like this: ‘To all my black people in the south who know me, I feel that Taylor Swift owes me sex”, sang the rapper of 42 years.
And, although Swift did not seem very comfortable with the idea, he accepted that there were letters “bad”. “Never would have expected that I rely on a line in one of your songs. … Is something really good”, he added.
“That’s why I’m calling it: you have an army, you have a fucking country of two billion people, basically. And if you think that it is funny and cool and hip-hop. And if you feel that the artist who is Ye and love. And I think that people like it a lot and that’s why I think that it would be a movement great you be the one to say: ‘I really like this song. Or whatever, this song is great’. Also because I have shit on the rest of my album saying like: ‘I bet that RJ (ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian) and I would be friends,’” he said. Moments later he added that the letter would also say “I did famous”.
Upon hearing this, the singer laughed for the rest of the album, West stated, but made it clear that he would have to think about it a little, because it seemed an idea an idea is insane.
“Oh my god! Wow, well, I think I would have to think about it, because it is the first time that I hear it. You would need to think about itbecause because it is absolutely crazy”, she specified.
However, that was the only line of the song that she heard. And, when the song was premiered for the whole world, the song not only spoke of the singer of 30 years, as he also says, I made that bitch famous. Which translates to “I made that bitch famous”.
The declare on this song in 2016, the singer explained that she had never approved of being called “bitch” in the song.
Last Monday the singer referred to the information that came to light in a story of Instagram. But he explained that he preferred that people focus on the overall situation that is affecting all of us.
“Instead of responding to those who ask about the video that leaked, showing that he was telling the truth all the time about *that call* (you know, the one that was recorded illegally, that someone edited and manipulated to make me look bad, and we did spend a real hell to me, my family and my fans for 4 years)… scroll up to see what really matters”, wrote in his account, where a link was re-targeted to the page of “Feeding America”.
“The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations that I have been donating. If you have the possibility, please join me to donate during this crisis,” he added.
But Kardashian West was not going to let the singer have the last word, so that after the statements of Swift, she also added something more to the fight in a series of tweets posted on her account.
“Taylor Swift has chosen to revive an ancient trade, which at this time feels very selfish because of the suffering facing millions of actual victims at this time. I did not feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to do so at this time, but because it goes on to talk about that, I feel I have no choice but to respond, because she really is lying,” he wrote.
“To be clear, the only problem that I had with regard to the situation was that Taylor lied through his publicist that said that “Kanye never called to ask for permission …” They spoke clearly, so I let them see that. No one denied that the word “bitch” was used without his permission. At the time that they spoke, the song had not been written completely, but as you can all see in the video, he manipulated the truth of his real conversation in his statement when his team said ‘Declined and warned him about the release of a song with a message misogynist so strong’. The lie was never about the word bitch, always was if in fact there was a call or not, and the tone of the conversation”, he added.
“Never edited the recording (another lie): only posted some clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that was leaked recently does not change the narrative. To add, Kanye as an artist you have every right to document his journey and musical processas it did recently through its documentary. Kanye has documented the making of all their albums to their personnel file, however, has never released any to the public consumption, and the call between the two would have remained private or would have gone to waste if she hadn’t lied and forced me to defend it. This will be the last time I talk about it because, honestly, no one cares. I am sorry to bore you all with this. I know that you all are dealing with more serious matters and important” he concluded his statement.
But, once more, the Swift team was not going to remain with arms folded and a publicist for the singer returned to publish the communiqué in 2016 via Twitterin response to one of the tweets from Kardashian.
“I am a publicist for Taylor and this is my original statement WITHOUT EDIT. By the way, when you take parts of a video, that is edit. P.S. who is angry for that filtraran that video?”, joked.
“Kanye not asked for approval, but asked Taylor to throw his single ‘Famous’ on his Twitter account. She refused and warned him about the release of a song with a message misogynist so strong. Taylor never found out the actual letter: ‘I made famous that bitch,’” a message to the magazine Rolling Stone confirmed, it was the same, that when he covered the news originally.
The origin of this problem came when West interrupted Swift during her speech for the Video Music Awards in 2009. However, everything was left behind when the couple was photographed at the Grammys 2015, and when Swift, gave her a VMA to West. But, months after was when West released the infamous song, which was part of the album The Life of Paul.