Kim Kardashian teaches on Instagram how to get us to the contouring in less than five minutes

Many are the things which in this life we would like to know. And among all the mysteries to be discovered, one of them was the contouring of Kim Kardashian. The queen of the reality shows it became a precursor of the trend bar technique being the face always perfectly sculpted, with the perfect balance of lights and shadows. So, it is impossible to speak of contouring and not remember of Kim Kardashianbecause in addition to nobody does it like her. But now the median of the “klan” Kardashian has given his keys to let us in as she.

Everything has been the result of this quarantine that is turning Instagram into an inexhaustible source of video tutorials of routines of beauty and make-up by part of the famous. Helen Lindes he taught us to make us the eyeliner, Halle Berry to take care of the skin and now Kin to put make-up on through Instagram TV. And best of all is that, although it seems complex to get the appearance of the skin of Kim, it has not taken even five minutes to make the perfect contouring.

In the video, Kim appears with a clean face to continue to makeup with their products of KKW. Although it is true that, in addition to a short time has not needed many products, only the Crème Contour & Highlight Set, created especially for the contouring and a brush to spread the makeup (Concealer Brush (II).

In this case, Kim has not used or base makeup or concealer, just wanted you to see the effect of the contouring. First you have applied the moisturizer to boost the effect of the contouring. Kim you have used two tones, one medium and one dark to mark the angles of the face. The illuminator has been used also as a corrective to extending it past the eyes and the cheekbone with small stripes and then the frown. After, with the clearest part of the middle tone, mark the two sides of the septum and the nose below. The darker mark a line under the cheekbone and draw a line for the temple and forehead, following the line of the hair. Then, with the same tone mark in the jaw and blend everything with a brush, passing it also through the eyes.

After, wet a beauty blender to blend it all in with the skin and create a most natural effect. It also takes advantage of the product on the brush to complete the face and give a more uniform look. Returns to take the most clear of the medium tone and now outline the lips and gives them a touch of color. With the far more obscure, points to the lower lashes and the curve of the eyelid. After, blend.

With the illuminator mark the bulkhead and the bow of Cupid, the lacrimal, and the lower line of the lashes, as well as the edge of the eyebrow. It also uses the brightness for the shoulders and collarbones, afinándolos. Finally, apply highlighter on the cheekbone, drawing a small stripe down, extends, and seal everything with powder to remove glare unnecessary. As proposed by Kim, if you see that you need a extra color, add a little of the darker shade (bronzer) at the top of the cheekbone and blend.