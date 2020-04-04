Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, do resumed their romantic relationship?

After that, in September 2019, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decide to put an ellipsis in their relationship, the couple could have been given a second chance in love. According to reports from the site TMZ, a source close to them revealed that they are spending a lot of time together: “Kylie and Travis have returned, but are not ready to put a title to their relationship, despite the fact that regularly sleep under the same roof, share the paternity and do not go out with anyone else”commented the informant.



Although they had announced their separation, Kylie and Travis were kept very close by Stormi, your daughter. Just at the end of last January we saw a lot of fun during the first visit of the girl to Disneyland. In addition, it is known that the day of Valentine’s Day was the rapper, the manager fill out the stay of the home of Kylie of sunflowers; although she shared with her followers this detail, did not reveal who had been the author.



Last October, Kylie took to her Twitter account to issue a ruling with respect to the separation with the father of her daughter: “Travis and I were on great terms, and our main concern is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter are the priority”wrote on that occasion.

Although Kylie and Travis never revealed the reasons of their separation, a source confessed to E! News possible causes: “Kylie is young, but in reality you want a lifestyle of a traditional family. She has seen her older sisters with big families and multiple children, she longs for the same thing. She loved being at home with Travis and his little girl more than anything, but now their priorities are different”, he said.



Recently, Kylie made a nod to her ex, to share several photos of them during a game of basketball, which is accompanied by the phrase: “This is my mood”in the pictures it looked like Travis said something into his ear, while she stared at him attentively. Kylie and Travis started to come out in 2017, then to meet in Coachella; in February of 2018 became dads when they receive the small-Stormi. Though their reconciliation has not been confirmed by any of the two, what is a fact is that the last few months we have seen very close to and united with his daughter.



