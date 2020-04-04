Kylie Jenner responds to those who criticize their toes

“Does anyone noticed the length of their fingers?”, wrote a user of Instagram, what Kylie he replied: “Leave my feet in peace.”

Far from staying silent, the model took the opportunity to respond to the comments and shared the reasons why her fingers look like that.

“See, everyone needs to calm down with the issue of my jodi**s fingers. And to be clear, I have a few feet adorable,” he said. “I broke the middle finger on the school and little you can do with a finger broken, so I had to heal as I wanted a cure,” he added in his stories Instagram.

