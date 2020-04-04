Kylie Jenner teaches you how to make your eyes larger with these tricks of makeup | Instagram

Kylie Jenner you have not wasted your time at home to be attentive to their followers and that is that the young entrepreneur has dedicated this time in isolation to be very active in social networks, taking advantage of that is a beauty expert uploaded a tutorial to make up the eyes.

The youngest of the Kardashian dominates the field of beauty is for this reason that we have been given some kinds of style for to improve the appearance of our eyes making them look larger. Do not forget that your brand of cosmetics is a leader in the sale, and your recommendations of beauty they are always a success.

In the tutorial of beauty into your account Instagram, Kylie Jenner applies a range in the brown tones that are always very effective, if what we seek is to enhance the look and increase the size of the eyes. Kylie Jenner used the range of brown tones and reddish tones of its own brand of cosmetics Kylie cosmetics.

After applying foundation on the face Kylie Jenner applied a shadow on tone beige on the eyelid and then a dark brown on the lower eyelid to highlight the eye socket and give it depth, to apply it you used a flat brush and gave it a small touch with the shadow.

After you create a gradient effect by blending in the shadows, Kylie Jenner applied a bit of golden color on strategic points to finish with a delineated black from the center to the end of the eye, leaving free the tear.