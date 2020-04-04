Kylie Jenner unrecognizable wearing a suit in the style of Billie Eilish

Kylie Jenner always presumed their best looks on Instagram, most are dresses and sets are very exclusive and sexy, highlighting your curves.

Recently wore a black mini dress of velvet that highlighted her entire flat abdomen, and slim silhouette.

The look of Kylie Jenner with the best style of Billie Eilish

But now the billionaire of 22 years surprised her with one of her most recent outfits, that in nothing seems to the rest of what you keep in your closet.

The businesswoman dressed in a suit wide brand Balenciaga, with a print in horizontal stripes of shades of light and dark grey.

Billie Eilish has popularized this type of outfits, wearing them in different events and presentations in order to protect your body from criticism and harassment.

Kylie completed her outfit are a hat Prada of 340 dollars, a black bag Bottega Veneta of 2.450 dollars, and tennis shoes lead grey.

For the day-to-day at home, Kylie Jenner prefer garments very comfortable and not tight attire characteristic. Recently shared a video in their stories from home, using a maxi shirt Balenciaga for $ 850 and a tennis court N2. @Nike x @VirgilAbloh Nike Air Force 1 AF100 Off White ($1,600)

And on his recent trip to the Bahamas with her daughter Stormi, her sister Kendall and her best friend Stassi, was quite comfortable in his private plane with the use of a pants cotton gray, combined with a leather jacket Balenciaga valued at 3 thousand dollars.

