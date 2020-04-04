Let mujerón! The premium of Shakira singing the theme of Britney Spears in a miniskirt

The model and cheerleader colombian Valerie Dominguez she is recognized for her beauty, her charisma, her statuesque silhouette and funny videos on Instagram.

With 1.9 million followers on the social network, this colombian 39-year-old expands their spectrum of fans who applaud his perseverance in the world of work and its unique way of doing exercises.

In addition to Instagram, Valerie takes several months dabbling in the network Tik Tokwith its filters allows you to raise the creativity of the funny videos you like to post. In reference to this, the protagonist of Los caballeros las prefieren brutas recently released a clip in which wearing a mini-skirt mimicked the theme Baby one more time the princess of pop Britney Spears.

The topic referring to the global isolation and quarantine that many are living in all over the world. In view of the situation, Valerie bet to put a little bit of humor and commented This loneliness I’m NOT gonna go crazy!! Or do you already did?