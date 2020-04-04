Mia Khalifa and a friend switched networks to show video of exercises

California, USA.- By means of Instagram, Mia Khalifa delighted to their fans to share a couple of images and a video in the gym along with a friend.

In the pictures you see the two girls showing off the results of living by staying in shape, while that in the clip you see the way in which they work the abdomen.

The two publications generated thousands of views and Likes, while some followers of the exestrella film for adults, encouraged in the comments to that Khalifa to continue with their routines.