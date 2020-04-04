Mia Khalifa says, “I could die of hunger”, but would not return to the cinema for adults

Mia Khalifa, a former actress of films for adults of lebanese origin, was clear and direct to ensure that he never would return to the XXX cinema, even if he was dying of hunger.

It turns out that a producer was contacted, through their social networks, and asked to return to the industry, as “the money would be good”.

The now commentator sports published the conversation where he gave an emphatic negative:

“Let me make this as clear as possible. Might be dying of hunger in the streets and living behind a dumpster at Starbucks, and even so I would say no to that offer. Mia Khalifa

Khalifa he said that there was nothing to reconsider, it was a mistake that she made when she was 21 years old and almost ruined his life.

He explained that fortunately has been able to “picking up the pieces and move forward. Don’t commit the same mistakes twice”, he explained.

After you record a scene with a hijab, muslim attire, she suffered death threats from the terrorist group Islamic State; in the year 2016 he abandoned his career.

Writing Digital The Herald Mexico

lhp