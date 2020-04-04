Mia Khalifa wishes you a Happy Valentine’s day

The lebanese they wished their fans a happy February 14th with lingerie provocative that ignited passions.

“Happy Valentine’s Day”, wrote Mia Khalifa in your account of Facebook, where she shared a provocative photo in lingerie transparent that quickly ignited the engines of his more than two million followers on the social network.

The image to the left to see lying on a bed and in lightweight clothing white that lets see your best attributes, according to what has been mentioned above herself: her breasts, hips, and legs. Same by the way, every time that molds better with your caloric exercise routines.

More than 21 thousand likes and 100 comments caused the alluring photo on the occasion of valentine’s day, lovers of their passage through the world of porn full of praise reminding them how beautiful it is and how much they would like to have this date with her.

What is certain is that the lebanese will be with her boyfriend, chef Robert Sandberg, who committed last march, when he proposed marriage in a romantic dinner where he gave a ring which she had tested at a jewelry store, having no idea that he would be in his hands.

What is certain is that the lebanese will be with her boyfriend, chef Robert Sandberg, who committed last march, when he proposed marriage in a romantic dinner where he gave a ring which she had tested at a jewelry store, having no idea that he would be in his hands.

In fact, the now host of sports shared a second photo in your account of Instagram, where it has nearly 19 million followers, the day on which he gave the yes to your future husband. “My Valentine,” he wrote tender and simple

Contrary to the gem, and it cost a million 311 thousand 743 pesos. Yes, history is a chulada, as it turns out that during a visit to Copenhagen to Mia Khlifa liked it so much the ring that put it in and that was when Sandberg had the idea to buy it and hide it in one of the dishes made by him.