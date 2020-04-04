Miguel Becer, stylist viral Rosala, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa

The designer signature looks of celebrities international Rosala, Dua Lipa or Kylie Jenner. Flees in the face-to-face with the client, and only confa on the Internet. Their clothing stars are the corpio and the wool coats of Bjar. The last in contact with l: Lady Gaga. He studied Business and Fashion.

ManManthe signature of the designer Miguel Becer (Cceres, January 4, 1985), born as a project end of career (course Business in Madrid, at the same time Design Fashion), without pretention. In the family of Becer no one has ever devoted never to this guild, but s there was a concern by the good dressespecially, on special occasions. We understand that an outfit means a memory depending on when or where you use it. The same thing that conjures up a family trip when you’re a child, and also is printed in the memory the dress I brought for the wedding of your sister or any close family member. Of that concern comes to Miguel to devote themselves to the “rag”.

Rosala. In his video “I Swear” takes a cors of Becer, 350 euros.

The list of celebrities that have been in contact with ManMan, a brand that fund in 2012, and have made viral your designs is very extensive: Rosala (looks a cors of the extremeo in your last video, I Swear), Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Beyonc, Cameron Dallas, Jorja Smith… “Your stylists are the who contact us to ask us to pieces. The last mail we have received has been of Lady Gaga. We are in negotiations with her to make you a custom, but the list is endless. The creative process is peculiar in the sense that it is very uneven. Imagine a context, the characters that can live ah, and seen. Once you transfer the ideas to a collection and this living alone, are always the celebrities that they do theirs”, describes the of Cceres.

Your piece star is the corpio: “What is true is that it has arisen by chance, but it is true that our corss revisited, nothing traditional, are having much success. Are clothes very elaborate, a whole universe related to the folklore; a dialogue between traditional and the future it takes a lot of work,” he explains. With regard to the meaning of the name of the firm he says: “I have a twin brother, and when ramos small he always called me Man, because no saba to pronounce my name. Since then, everything in my family is called as: if we have a pet called Man, or a farm… Everything in my home is Man. I remember a professor that I had in the race of business told us that if empezbamos a project of their own tenamos to choose very well the name for who we were, and I thought that there was no nothing like that nickname so carioso that there are in my family.”

Dua Lipa. The best-selling “Portuguese”, cors inspired by fado, 220 euros.

Sale online

The formula that follows Becer is the success/error. He confesses that the great accolade as a designer gave him to be the winner of the Vogue Whos On Next in 2015. “I present, without pretensions or expectations, but what’s gan, and I saw the need to demonstrate that there was a company behind, a projection of real business, ideas, to-level fashion… And that was the trajectory. Pas to be almost a game to win a contest is very important,” he says.

Kylie Jenner. It bears the coat K Coat, the collection otoo 2019, 800 euros.

His main tool of work are the social networks, especially Instagram. But, she points out: “We have done the work of going to Paris, to trade shows to sell the collections and it was going quite well. Our garments work, revealed all its power at the global level. But it is true that the formula of the multi-brand stores is pretty much disappearing, and now the instrument most effective are the social networks. From ah, the mouth-to-mouth, and to sell garments to the user directly. I had the good fortune of working with angel Schlesser for four years, hand-in-hand, and the necessary muchsimo with l, among other things, that there is no fashion company in which you can reflect. I’ve noticed that the formula that can be useful for other colleagues is not valid for oneself. Never occurred to me the idea of opening shop. Is not in my project”.

ManMan has a website through which you make online sales of their product. Your best advertising? Which will make their followers vip (singers, actresses, celebrities…) when I ask for a garment to personalize it: “When they rise to their networks appear different collectors around the world.” The funny thing is that it does not have too tirn in Spain and almost everything is done for consumers of different points of the planet, particularly, of Asia and America.

Not having contact with their clients is something that appreciates muchsimo because, he says, the face-to-face you find it frustrating. The fashion of the XXI century for the l est in Internet. “It is the present and the future,” he says with total conviction. Miguel creates a trend, not a guide by any previous: it has been noticed that it is best to “create your own formula, own your niche”.

It is professor of Fashion at the Universidad Politcnica de Madrid, an associate’s degree in Architecture which takes five years. “The fashion est ms fashion than ever,” says Miguel. “There is a lot of offer to study this subject in Madrid, many students and some of them are very well prepared. Nothing to do with when estudibamos us that an was something very nascent.

Hand

As materials used noble fabrics: silks, natural cottons and wool 100% manufactured retail locations curious, as the north of Cceres or the south of Salamanca. “The fact produce little, and do it all by hand with fine fabrics implies to pollute zero,” points out proud. Prices range between 300 and 800 euros of the corpios. The coats, made and been dyed by hand, 100% wool of Bjar, cost between 700 and 800 euros. For now, the company, comprised of four persons, is maintained, although it does not give wealth. “We need a partner to contribute money, to continue growing,” sighed the designer.