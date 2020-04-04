Miley Cyrus adopts abandoned dog crisis in the coronavirus

Though Manolo Caro I was living in Madrid, the pandemic of coronavirus grabbed it in Mexico, so that here he is living the quarantine until it’s finished. “What better way than to touch me locking myself in my country”, says in an interview via telephone.

The director of “House of Flowers”, whose third part will be released on the 23rd of April on Netflix, shares with us how he sees the current situation for the virus and how it is living in isolation.

“I’m shocked the truth. We have been seized of a surprise to all. It is a romp that gives us life in terms of what it is we are doing as much good as evil, and what we have become as a society. I hurt a lot of the things that are happening. In Spain, the epidemic has a lot more time and it is very sad, I hope that this does not pass here in Mexico. Tell the people that the only proven way that this epidemic ends is staying at home. I know that there are many people who can’t make it, that there are those who need to come to the street daily to bring food to his family. Then which we have the privilege of being able to stay at home, we have the commitment to help you and take this forward. If we do not join we are lost”, we talk Manolo Caro.

Although it shows a sad for the situation that happens in Mexico and worldwide, the young director is optimistic of the lesson that this contingency will bring you to understand what your society is doing and how this needs each one of its members to get ahead.

“The reflection that I do is to try to understand why this is happening, what errors we have committed and how much we are connected as a society. Realize that not everything is urgent, as it is in the day-to-day that we are always in a hurry. Now this is going to give us the opportunity to take time for ourselves, to realize that that presentation that we have to send work is not as urgent as we believe. What is paramount is to spend time with the family, with couples, with children, with the neighbors. That is what we have to re-evaluate,” she adds.

Manolo Caro has not stopped working in the last few years and, with the exclusivity contract it has with Netflix, this 2020 we also will see Someone has to die in this same platform, which he recorded in Spain and is a drama. This is the first time that a production totally dramatic and that also will be released in a format that is between a television series and a film, with three chapters of one hour each.

“I had a great fortune. I look back, I see all the projects, some more successful than others, or more learning, and I am very proud of. While you have the energy and support to continue to make my dreams what I will continue doing,” he says.