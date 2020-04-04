Miley Cyrus makes a confession to Hilary Duff

Miley Cyrus has confessed that Hilary Duff was the ‘sole reason’ that she wanted to be the casting call of “Hannah Montana”.

The singer has explained in a meeting with Duff that he felt genuine admiration for her and for his role in the series “Lizzie McGuire”, and for that reason, fought to take the lead role in the new Disney production and so “copying” your idol.

The two stars of the Disney Channel have been connected in live this Wednesday in a new chapter of talk show Cyrus in Instagram Live, Bright Minded: Live With Miley, a space in which the singer interview and chat with other stars of the film and the music, as it has been in this case Hilary Duff.

“I want to tell you that he went to a concert of yours when he was just 11 years old. I took your shirt and the boots Uggs that always you were wearing in the series,” explained Miley to Hilary to continue with “I expected you this account for me and dijeses: ‘hey, Look at that girl, nice, cute Uggs!’ I don’t know what he was thinking, but I was obsessed with your t-shirt”.

A devotion that gave him the final impulse to catch a plane to Los Angeles with his parents and submitted to the casting of the new series that was preparing Disney Channel, “Hannah Montana”.

A long interview that ended with an important reflection: “I Just want to thank you for inspiring me. If it had not been so I would not be sitting here. Were you able to illuminating and showing me as I had to do it”.

