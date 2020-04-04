Miley Cyrus revives Hannah Montana in emotional reunion with Emily Osment

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osmenttwo of the ex – girls Disney favorite of the audience, relived their days in Hannah Montana with an emotional reunion in Instagram Live.

The meeting between Miley Cyruswho gave life to Hannah Montana and Emily Osment, who played her best friend, Lilly Truscott, was in the most recent episode of “BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley”.

“This is the reunion of the decade! My best friend, who shared the screen with me for the past 15 years,” says Miley Cyrus introducing Emily Osment.

During the Instagram Live, Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment recalled his childhood on the Disney Channel to show several photos of the recordings of Hannah Montana and outside of the set, where the friendship of their characters transferred to the screen.

The new programme of Miley Cyrus, Bright Minded, is transmitted from Monday to Friday via Instagram Live, and has been invited very prominent, including another ex – star of Disney, Demi Lovato.

Miley Cyrus created “Bright Minded” to help its 105 million followers of Instagram to cope with the quarantine with a content fun and positive that they can enjoy from home.

“Many of us feel powerless and without hope! I Canalicemos that energy in action!”, explained Miley Cyrus in one of your publications on Instagram.

Other guests in the new series in line of Miley Cyrus have included Ellen DeGeneres, Rita Ora, Amy Schumer, Jeremy Scott, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Billy Ray Cyrus.