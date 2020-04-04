Mommie! Kylie Jenner confessed on social networks and presented the perfect threesome

The model Kylie Jenner enjoys her days at home with their small baby, Stormi. No signs of her husband, Travis Scott, the entrepreneur posted a video where he presents the perfect threesome that strange to see.

Kylie Jenner enjoy modeling and playing with his girl of a year Stormi, in her large mansion in the united States.

Without a doubt, the entrepreneur knows what to do in these difficult times and not be bored to nothing. For example, shares old photo sessions, which leaves infarcted its nearly 170 million followers on instagram.

But the famous entrepreneur in the world of cosmetics don’t have it all at these times: posted a video of pretty nostalgic, where trust and confidence that an outsider to their perfect threesome. Do you know of who you speak?

Girls Kim and Khloé Kardashian steal the heart of Kylie Jenner and not to mention the fans. The video is so tender of the three dolls dancing are more than 16 million views and 37 thousand comments. Gorgeous!