O uncontrollable! Mia Khalifa took off the jacket and… – Boom! It was everything in sight!

Always to the limit of the censorship, Mia Khalifa started its activities in 2020 with the same power with which he finished last year and promises to freak out their followers a little more every day.

After a brief pause of three days, the actress lebanese he returned to set fire to Instagram with a post and a video that together account for about two million of likes.

In the first image, obtained under the morning sun of Venice, the former actress of the cinema for adults plays with the limits and stops to view some of the attributes that gave him international fame.

Determined to kill or at least paralyze the retinas of all your fans, Mia he lowers his jacket to expose a lot more than their shoulders.

In the video, in both, are exposed to the rest of the goodies the actress has to offer the world, but in this opportunity there is to compare.

The film corresponds to a day of training Miaso that you can see sweat on a treadmill wearing some leggings super tight and with a top sports that holds it with so much effort deserves to be rewarded.

Best thing about the video is that it shows to Mia Khalifa in an unusual situation: in full competition with two companions at the gym, although it does not distinguish which of the three wins the race. A fact that we matter little, because what is important is to see it in action.