¡OMG that goddess! Look at the unprecedented photo of Shakira posing as a mermaid

Shakira poses with a beautiful dress, and is seen as a sizzling siren due to its sensual neckline on your top

March 31, 2020 · 22:18 pm

The hot Shakira it has nothing more and nothing less than 43 years of age, but his body and face give the impression that the time you do not want to pass by there, so he looks quite young … The 40 are the new 20! What so they say, is not?

In addition to be linked with the famous exfutbolista Pique, Shakira you have two beautiful children, which on more than one occasion have marked tendency, due to its undeniable cuteness.

And that is the synonym of the name of Shakira it is perfection, and if we don’t believe, just look at this picture of the singer, where it looks as a mermaid, wearing an outfit extremely peculiar with a escotazo on its top.

This dress is blue in color, and most impressive of all is that your design gives the impression that they are scales… So you can’t deny that it looks like a mermaid.

In the end, we hope to continue seeing more pics of Shakira because without any doubt, this is all a ardent celebrity.