Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts: we discovered friendships more curious of the famous

If we talk about great friends in Hollywood, all of us comes to mind the image of Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz. The relationship between actresses comes from a long, and not just by sharing filming, as happened in 2006 with the film Bandidasbefore that, they were already intimate. Apparently, as they themselves have confessed, the mexican was the one who opened her home to Penelope, when he decided to try his luck in the film world to the other side of the pond. By then, Salma was already recognized in the world… and opened the door, another to the Spanish. Since then, maintained a a very close relationship and have no more than good words to one another.

Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz at the Oscars in 2020.



Something that we also find in the friendship between Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria. Theirs dates back to 2007, when Beckham arrived in the united States after the signing of David by The Los Angeles Galaxy. Although Victoria was well known throughout the world for its step by the Spice Girls, she wanted to redo her image and become what it is now, a recognized designer. His friendship with Eva also opened the doors of Hollywood, which welcomed it as a more. We have seen them sharing many moments, professionals, and even more personal: birthday, christmas, wedding (Victoria designed the wedding dress Eve), and births of children have shown that they are intimate.

Since more than a decade ago, Eva and Vicky are intimate friends and have been supported in good times and bad times.



To Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore I joined the job. In particular ‘Charlie’s Angels’. The two actresses have embodied, in 2009, two of the stars of this remake, and since then, they became inseparable. Clicked perfectly, and as she told Drew, Cameron was a very important pillar in their struggle against addictions. In addition, the actresses have shared field trips and celebrations, of which we have been able to witness.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz during premiere of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ in the year 2000.



And shoot also joined Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. In 1994 he premiered the series Friends and with it, began a friendship between the two actresses, which even today is very close. We have been able to see in a mutually supportive both in their professional careers, as in the good times and bad personal. Still in joking time to time on the return of the seriessomething that both will love. Their friendship is so strong that Jennifer is the godmother of Coco, the daughter of Courtney.

Holiday, dinners and confidences, Jennifer and Courteney shared a friendship for more than 20 years.



Daughters of famous, the friendship between Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson dating back to his youth. Her parents, Goldie Hawn and Steven Tyler, were friends, and that, coupled with the fact that they went to the same institute, he ended up by making them intimate. Kate and Liv took the same path and began their struggle to become actresses. In the year 2000 participated in the film ‘Dr. T. and the women’and since then, we have seen them together countless times. When Kate became a mother for the first time, in 2004, Liv was the godmother of the little Ryder.

Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson showing their friendship on Instagram.



Another friendship that was forged in childhood was the of Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts. Actresses australian shared class at the institute and since then have not separated. First it was Nicole who left his native Australia to try his luck in the united States. Naomi followed his footsteps at the time, and was installed temporarily in the home of his friend, until his career began to take off.

Nicole and Naomi, both australian, are known from the institute and have supported and helped me in every moment.



And if that share roots unite, and in our country we have to Ariadne Artiles and Kira Miró. Canary of birth, actress and model kept from a long time ago a beautiful relationship of friendship.

Without leaving the famous Spanish, we find other relationships that are forged from a long time ago. To Elena Tablada and Raquel Perera it seems that what they joined was Miami. Many years ago, both were installed in that city in the company of their partners, David Bisbal and Alejandro Sanz. And since then it became a nail, and meat, in good and especially in bad times. Today, many years later, that relationship is still very much alive, and allow themselves to be seen together many times.