Question that the fortune of Kylie Jenner, is not a product precisely of your work +Photos

The multi-billion-dollar twenty-two years old Kylie Jenner is the center of attention of the media for obvious reasons, but not all are positive, according to a recent report.

Drafting MiamiDiario

The youngest of the sisters, ” Kardashian “, he made his first billion selling makeupspecifically kits lips, and has been as controversial as any of his older sisters and with more experience in television.

However, some of the that you look at your life openly extravagant, they feel that it might not be working so hard for their billion as the others.

View this post on Instagram lipkit kylie forever A publication shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) the 9 Mar 2020 11:05 PDT

After a recent post on Instagram that showed her sitting in her office, adorned with photos of the giants of herself and a neon sign “KYLIE” illuminated in pink, some of the comments of his provocative pose in high heels and a mini dress made viewers question what really makes the mogul of the lipstick.

“I’m so jealous that you never experience a real working week of 40 hours,” wrote one user. “Are you okay? You seem stressed out”, interjected another commentator apparently sarcastic. “Your Monday is very different,” said another user, and a fourth commented on his appearance by joking: “I am also wearing this to the office on Monday”.

The author, Julia Mullaney, Cheat Sheet, addressed the issue by saying that, “although it seems that Jenner it does not do any work, it is likely that you will have the last word on every decision in the company”.

Mullaney went on to say that, “to make the best decisions, she needs to be well informed of what is happening. Yes, you probably have a marketing manager, sales manager, product manager, etc, but she is the boss, and it depends on her what she has planned for the future of the company.

Do not take provisions to avoid the Covid-19

The Sun also reported that fans of Jenner were surprised when the frequent Instagrammer posted a picture of her with the fingers in the mouth, in the midst of the outbreak viral COVID-19 (also known as the coronavirus).

A Twitter user wrote according to The Sun: “Wash your hands or not, it is best to keep the fingers feces out of the mouth during the pandemic of coronavirus. I try 2 keep these people contained! “

Another told the mogul, multi-millionaire Kylie: “Oh, sheep! Oh girl, get your hand out of the mouth of cho!”.

View this post on Instagram HQ days 🤍🌧 A publication shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) the 12 Mar 2020 at 12:29 pm PDT

Information theblast

You may also be interested in: