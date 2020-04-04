Rihanna mocks Kevin Durant for his positive diagnosis of Coronavirus

A fun exchange of comments is generated between Rihanna and Kevin Durant in the middle of a Live Instagram, where the performer of “Take a Bow” he joked with the state of health of the leading the infected by Coronavirus.

“Is it allowed that KD is in this transmission? Should I use a mask for this streaming?”asked the singer, to which the player of the Nets, he replied: “hey, did you not just return from Europe?”

The fun flirtation between the artist and the athlete does not come as something strange to the regulars of the show, as the eaves of the Nets takes years to launching indirect amorous relationship to Rihanna.

Drakeanother of the eternal love of the talented interpreter of “Umbrella”, and known for their attempts to public to resume a loving relationship with the barbados, he tried to sneak in the flirting, but it was completely ignored.

“We have to bury the jokes about the Crown of Treyfive (Kevin Durant)”wrote the rapper, but neither Rihanna nor the basket player got alluded to your comment.

The entrepreneur closed the conversation by softening the joke with a: “seriously, mejórate soon, KD”.

The interaction between the two celebrities has generated gossip about a possible romance between the two. Once you pass the quarantine we’ll see what happens between these two tórtolos.